Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka’s Tumakuru parliamentary constituency, Janata Dal-Secular spokesperson Ramesh Babu said on Saturday. He will be the joint candidate of JDS- Congress alliance. It has not gone down well with Muddahanumegowda – the sitting MP from the seat. He said he will file his nomination as the Congress candidate for Tumakuru on March 25.
The objection has added to the Congress-JDS coalition worries as the workers of both parties are unhappy with the seat sharing agreement finalised by the alliance. The JDS will contest on 20 seats and the Rahul Gandhi-led JDS on 8. Karnataka sends 28 members to Lok Sabha.
He currently represents Hassan constituency in Lok Sabha. But this time around, JDS has decided to field HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna from the parliamentary seat in southern Karnataka. The southern state of Karnataka will go to polls in two phases – on April 18 and April 23.
Mehbooba Mufti to contest 2019 Lok Sabha from Anantnag
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said she will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency in 2019 polls. The PDP has decided to not field its candidates on Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in order to ensure that secular vote is not divided.
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti: I will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/HXPgGHGe0D— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
Sambit Patra to contest from Puri
Sambit Patra, a well-known face on television media, will be the BJP's candidate from Puri. The BJP spokesman expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fielding him from Puri parliamentary constituency. He said he will do his utmost to serve the people of Puri.
Sambit Patra, BJP: I would like to thank PM Modi who sent me to Puri. I'd also like to thank Amit Shah ji for placing his faith in me. Jagannath ji called me here and Modi ji sent me. I will do my utmost to serve the people of Puri. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/dyqos2SdOy— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019