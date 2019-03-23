The objection has added to the Congress-JDS coalition worries as the workers of both parties are unhappy with the seat sharing agreement finalised by the alliance. The JDS will contest on 20 seats and the Rahul Gandhi-led JDS on 8. Karnataka sends 28 members to Lok Sabha.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka’s Tumakuru parliamentary constituency, Janata Dal-Secular spokesperson Ramesh Babu said on Saturday. He will be the joint candidate of JDS- Congress alliance. It has not gone down well with Muddahanumegowda – the sitting MP from the seat. He said he will file his nomination as the Congress candidate for Tumakuru on March 25.

Ramesh Babu, JDS Spokesperson: HD Devegowda will contest from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency as the combined candidate of JDS & Congress. (file pic of HD Devegowda) pic.twitter.com/0MDlkehwfT — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019

He currently represents Hassan constituency in Lok Sabha. But this time around, JDS has decided to field HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna from the parliamentary seat in southern Karnataka. The southern state of Karnataka will go to polls in two phases – on April 18 and April 23.

