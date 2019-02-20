2019 Lok Sabha elections Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: The DMK chief MK Stalin sealed the deal in Chennai and announced that the Congress would contest from 10 Lok Sabha seats -- 9 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry. The DMK is expected to contest from 20 Lok Sabha seats while the rest are expected to be handed over to its other seven allies.

2019 Lok Sabha elections Tamil Nadu, Puducherry: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress have announced an alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The DMK chief MK Stalin sealed the deal in Chennai and announced that the Congress would contest from 10 Lok Sabha seats — 9 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry. The DMK made the announcement a day after the BJP and AIADMK struck a chord and announced that the two parties will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together in Tamil Nadu, which has 39 seats, and Puducherry, which has 1 seat.

The Congress had expected to contest from 16 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats, however, the deal did not seem to please the DMK. The DMK is expected to contest from 20 Lok Sabha seats while the rest are expected to be handed over to its other seven allies including the CPM, CPI, Vaiko’s MDMK, Muslim League, Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi, the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi and one Kongu party.

DMK President MK Stalin: Out of total 40 seats, 9 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu & 1 seat in Puducherry have been given to Congress. https://t.co/fDD7w00e7P — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

