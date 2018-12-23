BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday announced the revised seat sharing for Bihar for 2019 Lok Sabha elections with its alliance partners including Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that BJP and JDU will fight on 17 seats each while Paswan's LJP will fight on 6 seats.

Speaking after the seat sharing announcement in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that they are committed to development in Bihar. During his development talk, Nitish Kumar also said they are off the opinion that Ram Mandir matter should be solved through a court decision.

BJP has been talking to its allies in a more serious way ever since it lost Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Especially after its ally Chandrababu Naidu left the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) several months ago, pulling out its ministers from the Modi government.

BJP President Amit Shah: BJP will fight at 17 seats, Janata Dal (United) at 17 and Lok Janshakti Party at 6 seats in Bihar in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections pic.twitter.com/58hBFvCABr — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after announcing seat sharing for 2019 general elections: We are committed to development in Bihar. We are of the opinion that the Ram Mandir matter should be solved through a court decision. pic.twitter.com/bOvRDLhz1z — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2018

Earlier, ahead of the seat-sharing announcement in Bihar, it was being expected that the LJP will be contesting on five seats in Bihar and at 1 seat in Jharkhand. It was expected that both BJP and JD(U) will fight on 17 seats each and it came as it was being predicted. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation about LJP’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat for its president. Earlier in 2014, Ram Vilas Paswan’s party fought on seven seats where it registered a victory on 6 seats.

Nitish Kumar in 2015 assembly elections had earlier parted ways with the BJP and formed a mahagathbandhan with Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, in 2017, Nitish Kumar dissolved the mahagathbandhan and once again formed an alliance with the BJP to form the government in the state.

