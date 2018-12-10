2019 polls: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is set to formally announce his party's break up with BJP-led NDA after his resignation as union minister. It's not a surprising move in political circles as his isolation in the NDA and bitterness with Nitish Kumar had reached a crescendo. His exit has now triggered a realignment of political equations in Bihar.

2019 polls: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha is set to formally announce his party’s break up with BJP-led NDA after his resignation as union minister. It’s not a surprising move in political circles as his isolation in the NDA and bitterness with Nitish Kumar had reached a crescendo. His exit has now triggered a realignment of political equations in Bihar. Now Kushwaha is ready to attend the big Opposition meet to deliberate on strategies to take on the BJP in upcoming General Elections next year. His aspirations got clear when met Congress president Rahul Gandhi earlier today before sending his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kushwaha, from quite some time now, had been expressing his displeasure over the seating-sharing formula that had given an upper hand to Janata Dal-United. The finalisation of 50:50 formula last month by big partners in NDA – BJP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU – had peeved the RLSP president. It was reported that BJP-JDU had sent a message to him that they are ready to give just 2 seats to RLSP whereas the party currently has three seats in Lok Sabha. The 58-year politician hails from Keri community which traditionally votes with Kurmi community because of cultural affinity. The less discussed Luv-Kush factor is inevitable as the two castes constitute 10% of the state’s total population of 10 crore. Luv represents the Kurmi community while Kush is entitled to Keri.

Nitish Kumar comes Kurmi community that constitutes 4 per cent of the state population. Kushwaha’s move could lead to scattering of votes of two castes among the two parties – JDU and RLSP. It will boost the confidence of RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who has been the leader in charge of the Opposition in Bihar since his father Lalu Prasad was jailed for corruption in December 2007. Kushwaha’s move can alter the electoral fortunes of the BJP in next elections and dent into saffron party’s vote bank and as social equaitions in the state are unquestionable.

The RLSP chief had allied with the BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections when Nitish Kumar was a part of Mahagathbandhan. The Karakat MP was once said to be a close friend of Nitish Kumar. But he parted ways with the JDU leader in 2013 and floated his new party. In last assembly elections in Bihar, the BJP had won 22 seats while another NDA ally and Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP had won 6.

How calculated Kushwaha’s move is? How it will effect NDA’s prospects in Bihar? Only next year’s crucial parliamentary elections will tell. Bihar sends 40 parliamentarians to Lok Sabha.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More