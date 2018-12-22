NDA seat-sharing formula: The seat-sharing formula for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is likely to be announced today, days after concerns expressed by Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party over a delay in announcing their share of seats for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The LJP had contested on seven and won six in 2014

NDA seat-sharing formula: The seat-sharing formula for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is likely to be announced today, days after concerns expressed by Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party over a delay in announcing their share of seats for 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and LJP have reached a consensus over seat sharing formula, reports said. The seat-sharing will be announced by leaders of Bihar NDA parties at a press conference in Bihar today, after a meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah. The announcement will be made in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah, LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag, and BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

The LJP’s demand for five seats in Bihar and one in Jharkhand or Uttar Pradesh had been conceded. Both BJP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) would fight on equal number seats, 17 seats each. The LJP has also demanded a Rajya Sabha seat for its president. The LJP had contested on seven and won six in 2014.

Leaders of #Bihar NDA parties to jointly address the media later today in Delhi — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2018

On Friday, Chirag Paswan, who heads his party’s parliamentary board, indicated that talks between LJP and BJP had taken a positive turn. Chirag Paswan had been vocal about differences among NDA allies in Bihar. His statement came after a meeting between Union Minister Arun Jaitley and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to the Lok Sabha. Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, which pulled out of NDA over being sidelined by its allies, has joined Grand Alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal as its partners. The BJP-led NDA had won 31 seats in 2014 when Nitish Kumar was in mahagathbandhan camp.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More