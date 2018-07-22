Miffed with Shiv Sena over its stand on the no-confidence motion, BJP president Amit Shah told his party workers in Maharashtra that his party will contest 2019 elections on its own. On July 21, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is the harshest critic of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, praised the Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has now graduated from the real school of politics.

With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday made it clear to his party workers that BJP will contest on its own in next general elections. The BJP chief added that there would be no alliance with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in next general elections. The remarks by BJP chief came days after Shiv Sena decided to remain absent during voting on a no-confidence motion, moved by TDP MPs, against Narendra Modi government in Parliament. According to media reports, under his party’s 23-agenda plan, Amit Shah further asked his partymen to be prepared for elections and aware people about the schemes introduced by the government for the betterment of the people.

Underlining the importance of social media in election campaigns, he asked his party workers to reactivate all social media groups in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state. Uddhav Thackeray, in an interview, said that Shiv Sena will oppose the BJP openly in the run-up to 2019 polls.

Weeks ago, the confrontation between BJP and Shiv Sena clearly appeared after Uddhav Thackeray’s party announced that they will contest 2019 polls without the support of its oldest ally, the BJP. However, weeks ago, BJP chief Amit Shah, under his party’s outreach programme, met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai to resolve all long-standing issues but the meeting failed to break the ice between the oldest NDA allies.

In the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the BJP is trying to hold its flock together against the opposition parties who are trying to forge an alliance with the objective of defeating PM Modi and his party in next elections.

On July 21, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is the harshest critic of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, compared the non-confidence motion with FIFA World Cup 2018 Final. The Uddhav Thackeray’s party leader said Congress president Rahul Gandhi won hearts as Croatia. Appreciating Congress president, saying that he has now graduated from the real school of politics.

