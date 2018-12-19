2019 Lok Sabha polls: An alliance between Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is expected to be announced next month. The formal announcement will be made on Mayawati's birthday on January 15, 2019. Rashtriya Lok Dal of Ajit Singh will also be a part of this alliance.

2019 Lok Sabha polls: An alliance between Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is expected to be announced next month. The formal announcement will be made on Mayawati’s birthday on January 15, 2019. There will be no inclusion of the Congress as both parties are fed by the high-handedness of the Grand Old Party. Rashtriya Lok Dal of Ajit Singh will also be a part of this alliance. Akhilesh and Mayawati have decided to keep room for OP Rajbhar as he can join the grand alliance. Rajbhar is presently a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Both parties had virtually contested Uttar Pradesh by-polls together along with Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal. The BSP had extended its support to Akhilesh Yadav’s party candidates. The by-polls were held in May this year. SP had wrested both Phulpur and Gorakhpur from the BJP.

Both SP and BSP had skipped oath-taking ceremonies of Congress’ chief ministers. It triggered speculations that everything is not well in the Opposition camp that is claiming to be confident to take on Narendra Modi in 2019.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has rejected DMK president’s proposal that Congress president Rahul Gandhi should be Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate as he has the ability to defeat fascist Modi government in upcoming polls. He had said that it is not necessary that the Opposition alliance has the same opinion on picking up Congress scion as the prime ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition parties have dubbed MK Stalin’s proposal premature as it would divide the Opposition camp in the run to the crucial polls, given the high stakes for the BJP.

