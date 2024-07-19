202 Stranded Indians In Bangladesh Crossed Borders Through Meghalaya Checkpost

A total of 202 Indian nationals, mostly students stranded in Bangladesh due to widespread protests against job quotas, have safely crossed into India through Meghalaya’s Dawki integrated check post.

“As of 6:45 pm on Thursday, 202 Indians have crossed over from Dawki,” said a Meghalaya home department official. “All necessary measures are in place for the students’ safety. The situation is under control, but the government remains vigilant.”

The official noted that 198 of the 202 are students, with 67 from Meghalaya. The group also includes 101 students from Nepal, seven from Bhutan, 23 from other Indian states, and four tourists.

Helpline Number Issued

The state government is coordinating with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Land Port Authority to ensure the safe return of Indians. A helpline (1800 345 3644) has been set up, and two officials, Additional Police Superintendent Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and Land Port Executive Thomas (+91 84150 60802), have been appointed to facilitate the evacuation and rescue.

On Thursday, Bangladeshi authorities cut mobile internet services in parts of the country amid the worst violence during the job quota protests, with 13 people killed. Students armed with sticks and rocks clashed with police in Dhaka, and at least 19 people have died this week.

Andrew Sholomar, the organizing secretary of the Bangladesh Indigenous People’s Forum (BIPF), described the situation as grim. “A nationwide shutdown was called, and students were sent away from examination halls and are now stranded. There is no available transport, and the roads are empty,” he said.

Sholomar added that it is unsafe to venture outside. “Everything has come to a standstill, and we do not know what will happen next. We are trying to stay indoors for our safety.”

He mentioned that hundreds of students from Meghalaya are studying medicine, engineering, and other professional courses in Bangladesh.

