Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, emphasised on the creation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and underlined the new and strong opportunity in traditional games.

In his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a common conception among people about when will 2020 end. They are of the belief that this year has been full of challenges. However, they should remember that our history is filled with instances where the country has emerged stronger after challenges. It is his firm belief and confidence that India will achieve new heights in 2020.

On the India China border issue, PM Modi said that the world has witnessed India’s commitment to protect its border and sovereignty. Those who sought to acquire Indian territory in Ladakh, were given a befitting reply. The country bows to the brave martys and their families. The families, who lost their children, still want to send their other children to the borders. Our true tribute to those families will be becoming Atmanirbhar (Self reliant).

Urging Indians to buy local and be local for vocal, PM Modi said India is on a mission to achieve self-reliance in defence sector, which wasn’t there earlier. He added that no mission is complete without people participation. The more the country becomes strong, the more there will be peace.

As the country moves from the phase of lockdown to unlock, PM Modi stressed that everyone must remember 2 key points, we must defeat coronavirus and strengthen economy. The alertness of the citizens will save them from catching the deadly virus. He reiterated that one must wear a mask and maintain 2 gaj ki doori to ensure their and others safety. With this, he emphasised that along with the country, several other sectors like mining, space and agriculture are also unlocking. He further lauded the efforts of migrant workers working during their time in isolation.

Hinting at a new and strong opportunity in traditional games, PM Modi said that we should present these games in a new and interesting form. He also urged children to record interviews of their grandparents, asking them about their childhood games.

Calling for extra alertness during the monsoon season, PM Modi urged Indians to harvest rainwater and look for ways to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a eco-friendly manner, which doesn’t harm the aquatic life. He also suggested that one must increase their intake of immunity boosting drinks and food during this monsoon season.

Last but not the least, PM Modi paid his tributes to Former PM PV Narasimha Rao and shared his participation in Indian freedom movement.

