In Punjab's Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Tarna districts twenty-one people have died allegedly after drinking toxic liquor, prompting Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to order a high-level investigation, officials said on Friday.

The investigation will be conducted by the Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, along with the Punjab Joint Excise and Taxation Commissioner and the SP in the concerned districts.

The senior Congress leader later tweeted that the guilty will not be pardoned.

Mr. Singh tweeted that he had ordered a magisterial inquiry into suspected spurious liquor deaths in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran. Commissioner, Jalandhar Division will conduct the inquiry and coordinate with concerned SSPs and other officers. Anyone found guilty will not be spared.

Police said that on July 29, the first five deaths were reported at Mucchal and Tangra villages in Amritsar’s Tarsikka. In Amritsar, one person died at Sri Guru Ram Das Hospital after being shifted from Tangra. At Amritsar’s Muchhal village, two more people died under suspicious circumstances on Thursday evening.

The DGP said that five people died in Batala on Friday, taking the death toll in the city to seven. He also added that four deaths were reported from Tarn Taran.

Locals said that some villagers make spurious liquor in their houses but the police don’t take any action against them.

Senior officers have reached the spot and are taking statements, as per the reports.

