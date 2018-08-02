At least 21 DMK workers have died ever since party patriarch M Karunanidhi has been hospitalised over deteriorating health condition. DMK working chief MK Stalin has appealed to the party workers that he cannot bear the loss of a single party cadre and has asked them not to take any extreme step. MK Stalin while giving an update on Karunanidhi's health said that his health is improving and proceeding towards normalisation.

While DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi continues to remain hospitalised over health issues, at least 21 DMK dedicated workers have died so far after they were unable to bear the news of Karunanidhi’s health and hospitalisation. Speaking on this sad development, DMK working chief MK Stalin has appealed to the cadres not to take any extreme step and have asked them to maintain calm. MK Stalin while speaking on the death of 21 DMK cadres said that he was deeply saddened to know that 21 party workers had died after they were unable to digest the news that DMK’s patriarch Karunanidhi is in the hospital.

MK Stalin also said that he has conveyed his condolences and sorrow to the families or kin of dedicated party workers who lost their lives after knowing the health of Karunanidhi. On the other side, M Karunanidhi continues to remain under intensive care in the Kauvery hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital five days ago after his health deteriorated.

Giving an update on Karunanidhi’s health, Mk Stalin said that the health of DMK patriarch was improving towards normalisation. He added that a team of doctors was constantly monitoring Karunanidhi. Further speaking on the issue, MK Stalin said that this was a good news and also boost our confidence. The prayers, hopes and wished of DMK cadres did not go in vain.

However, MK Stalin also mentioned that he can not bear the pain of a single DMK cadre in this time and appealed party workers not to take any extreme step that may result in loss of their lives. Ever since DMK Patriarch health condition has deteriorated, many big politicians belonging to different parties have visited him and enquired about his health. On Tuesday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited Karunanidhi and wished for his good heal.

