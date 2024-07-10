21-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar

In a shocking incident late last night, a 21-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar area. The victim, identified as Lakshya, was attacked near his residence in the JJ Colony of Raghubir Nagar, where he lived with his father, Sonu.

The police were alerted to the crime when Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital reported receiving a young man who had been stabbed. Despite medical efforts, Lakshya succumbed to his injuries, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

According to the police, Lakshya was stabbed multiple times near his home, leading to his untimely death. An initial investigation and subsequent inquiries have led to the identification of several suspects believed to be involved in the crime. However, the motives behind the murder remain unclear at this stage.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover the reasons behind this heinous act. The police are working diligently to piece together the events that led to the fatal stabbing, with hopes of apprehending all individuals responsible for Lakshya’s death.