22 accused sedated the girl by giving her injections and offering the drug-laced drinks. An investigating officer said that the accused made the girl smell a drug and later recorded the act. Acting on the complaint, the police raided the apartments and found syringes, drugs and condoms which have reportedly been sent for forensic tests.

The victim said that she was first assaulted by an elevator operator

On Tuesday, Chennai Police arrested 18 of 22 people accused of raping a 12-year-old girl at an apartment located in Purasawalkam. The victim, a Class 7 girl, is said to be suffering from the hearing disorder. As per reports, the accused have been raping the victim from past seven months. The investigating authorities have formed special teams to nab the absconding accused. Security guards, elevator operators and plumbers working at the building were among a few of those arrested by the police.

As per reports, the accused sedated the girl by giving her injections and offering the drug-laced drinks. An investigating officer said that the accused made the girl smell a drug and later recorded the act.

As the time passed the accused started blackmailing the girl and threatened her of sharing the video on social media site if she told anyone about the incident. The matter was highlighted after the victim told her elder sister about the incident who was visiting home from Delhi on holidays. Later, the parents filed a complaint with the police.

The victim said that she was first assaulted by an elevator operator. After a few days, he called in three more men and asked them to video record the incident.

As per reports, the accused, Ravi would get the girl to the basement as soon as she was dropped by the school bus and used to physically assault her. The police added that since most of the apartments at the building were vacant the accused raped the girl in several other vacant apartments, gym, public washroom.

Acting on the complaint, the police raided the apartments and found syringes, drugs and condoms which have reportedly been sent for forensic tests.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More