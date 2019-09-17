Delhi gangrape: The National Capital Territory is yet again embarrassed with the rape of a 22-year-old woman in Sara Kale Khan area. The victim was raped by a group of men in a park named Indraprastha.

Delhi gangrape: In yet another shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman was gang-raped in New Delhi’s Sara Kale Khan where she was taking a stroll in a park named Indraprastha.

The woman was groped by a group of four men who dragged her behind the bushes soon after they found out that she was alone. The accused eloped after they suspected the victim dead.

When she regained consciousness, she was talking gibberish and often ended up with the sentence, “please leave me”. The incident that took place near Sunlight colony has scarred the girl mentally. A team of seven police officers has begun probe into the matter though no complaint has been lodged yet. The police said the victim is not in a condition to reveal anything.

Sources say the accused had also beaten up the victim when she retaliated. Her clothes were torn up and she has scars all over the body. The investigation team is also finding out about the weapons used by the accused to inflict injuries on her body.

When the tragic Nirbhaya episode happened, the country came out in solidarity with the victim and her family. A more vigilant government and a better safety mechanism is what the citizens expected. The rapes too were expected to be uprooted after the brutal episode but nothing really happened. On the contrary, the rapes since the 2012 Delhi gangrape have only increased.

In a report by The Hindustan Times, the number of rape incidents in New Delhi since 2012 shot up from 706 to 2,199 in 2016. There has also been a decline in the conviction rate which fell to 35.69 per cent in 2013, unlike 2012’s 49.25 conviction rate. Despite a slew of reforms including more CCTV cameras installation and fast-track courts, there hasn’t been much improvement as far as women’s safety is concerned.

Police say that rapes cannot be prohibited given they happen in confined areas or the environment the victim is familiar with. Referring to statistics, the police said out of the 2,199 cases in 2106, 295 involved kin and acquaintance of the victim.

