In a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, a 24-year-old man was killed when a speeding SUV collided with his motorcycle. The accident occurred on Thursday morning, and the collision resulted in the biker’s immediate death. The vehicle fled the scene but was later tracked down with the help of CCTV footage.

The police arrested two individuals, including a minor, in connection with the hit-and-run. The SUV involved in the crash was seized, and the suspects are now in custody as the investigation continues.

This incident is part of a troubling pattern of hit-and-run cases in Mumbai. Recently, on August 12, two men were run over by a speeding SUV while sleeping at Versova Beach, leading to one fatality and another person sustaining serious injuries. In another case last month, a BMW struck a scooter in Worli, killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring her husband.

As these incidents highlight the pressing issue of road safety in Mumbai, there are growing calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such tragedies in the future.