246 Families Shifted To Relief Camps Amid Cyclone Remal's Effect in Tripura

The effect of cyclone Remal reached the eastern state – Tripura where a total of 746 people from 246 families were forced to take shelter in relief camps that are opened in several parts of the state.

The Minister reported that due to heavy rainfall on Monday night, several rivers are flowing above the danger level, causing flooding in low-lying areas along the riverbanks. He stated, “In the past 24 hours, the state has received an average rainfall of 215.5 millimeters up to 8:30 am, marking a record. Unakoti district recorded the highest rainfall at 252.4 mm, while South Tripura had the lowest at 168 mm.

The cyclone has moved past Bangladesh and has weakened into a deep depression, now crossing the Shillong and Jowai regions of Meghalaya. The state government, led by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, is making every effort to ensure that the public receives necessary assistance. The Chief Secretary and DGP have conducted several meetings, and all DMs, SDMs, and departmental officials are working tirelessly to address the situation.

#WATCH | Tripura CM Manik Saha visited relief camp, in Agartala and assured all kinds of support to the people. In the wake of cyclone ‘Remal’, the Howrah River created a flood-like situation in various areas. pic.twitter.com/LpPMBB6j8C — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

The Minister announced that Rs 50 crore has been allocated from the state disaster relief fund to assist those affected. He mentioned, “The total losses from this natural disaster are still being assessed. However, Rs 50 crore has been made available to district magistrates for compensation.

Agricultural land inundated by the storm covers 397 hectares, affecting 1,764 farmers and resulting in an estimated production loss of 3,804 metric tons, valued at over Rs 8 crore. This is the information we have gathered from the districts so far,” he added.

The Minister noted that there have been no fatalities, but some residents have sought shelter in relief camps. “A total of 15 relief camps have been established, accommodating 246 families comprising 746 individuals. The government is providing essential supplies, including food and medicine. Additionally, the cyclone completely destroyed six houses and severely damaged 185, with 276 homes partially damaged,” he explained.

He also assured that there have been no disruptions to surface transport due to the cyclone and rains. “In some areas, landslides and fallen trees briefly interrupted road connectivity,” he said. The Minister confirmed that the state has sufficient stocks of petrol and other essentials.

