25 Arrested For Vandalism At RG Kar Hospital Amid Doctor’s Rape-Murder Protests

A total of 25 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism by an unidentified mob at the RG Kar Hospital campus on August 14, which caused damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, leading to significant damage. Security officials were forced to intervene to disperse the crowd. The Kolkata Police took to its official handle on X to share the development, posting: “As of now, we have made 25 arrests in relation to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday night.”

“Four more suspects were identified by netizens from our social media posts. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing. Thank you once again for your support,” the post continued.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Left is in connivance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create unrest in the state. “Left and Ram (BJP) want to create unrest in Bengal, and they both have come together to do this,” she said, referring to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Banerjee claimed that the mob involved in the incident was not connected to the student movement and alleged that “they are BJP people” who created the disturbance inside the hospital’s emergency ward. “The people who vandalized RG Kar Hospital yesterday are not connected to the student movement of RG Kar Medical College; they are outsiders. I have seen videos in which some people are holding national flags, and they are BJP people. Some are DYFI members holding white and red flags,” she added.

Banerjee also praised the police for their restraint during the incident, stating, “Yesterday, police were attacked; among them was one Deputy Commissioner (DC) and two Officer-in-Charges (OCs). For one hour, they couldn’t be found, and when they were found, they were unconscious with blood oozing from their heads. I informed the police at 3 a.m. and had them taken to Apollo Hospital. I would like to congratulate them for not losing patience and not hurting anyone.”

“Now the case is not in our hands; it is in the hands of the CBI. If you have something to say, then tell the CBI. We have no objection,” Banerjee added. Speaking on the RG Kar rape and murder case, Mamata Banerjee said that the only punishment for this crime is the death penalty.

A team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited the RG Kar Medical College Hospital on Thursday afternoon to create a digital blueprint of the site where the doctor was raped and murdered.

Earlier in the day, four doctors from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were summoned by the CBI amid the ongoing protest over the trainee doctor’s rape and murder, according to sources. The CBI summoned these postgraduate trainees (PGTs) for interrogation regarding what happened on the night of the incident.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was also brought out of the CBI Special Crime Branch in the CGO complex in Kolkata for a medical examination.

Doctors across the nation have intensified their protests over the trainee doctor’s rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. Junior doctors and medical students at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad staged a protest against the case, as did their counterparts at RML Hospital in Delhi.

The Kolkata Police clarified on Thursday that the crime scene of the brutal rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College had not been disturbed during the mob vandalism that broke out late on the night of August 14. In a post on ‘X’, the Kolkata Police said, “The crime scene is the seminar room, and it has not been touched. Don’t spread unverified news. We will initiate legal action for spreading rumors.”

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar hospital campus, vandalized the protest site, and attacked vehicles and public property, forcing security officials to disperse the mob.

Late on August 14, Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal stated that the police could not arrest anyone based solely on rumors that were being spread.

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was an attempt to destroy evidence. Majumdar claimed that 2,000-2,500 goons entered the medical college late at night, beating and threatening doctors while the police remained silent.

He also criticized the Trinamool Congress-led government for failing to maintain law and order in the state, saying, “If a state government is unable to maintain law and order in its capital, then it has no right to remain in power.”

The vandalism occurred on August 14 when a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials were forced to intervene to disperse the crowd.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim’s family has alleged that she was raped and murdered, sparking nationwide protests by doctors and the medical community.

