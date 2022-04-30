Maharashtra Police found 25 swords from auto in Nanded, Maharashtra on Friday.

According to the police, the case followed the arrest of a youngster and owner of a gift shop. The guns had been tracked to Amritsar, Punjab.

Superintendent of Police Pramodkumar Shewale of Nanded stated, “A car was used to convey the swords. The police set up a trap, which was discovered. They appear to have been shipped from Amritsar. A little child and the owner of a gift shop have been arrested “

Meanwhile, further investigation on this arms supply case has begun.