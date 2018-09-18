Unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening vandalised a granite slab erected in Bengaluru in the honour of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The incident triggered a massive outrage on social media with people calling for the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Unidentified miscreants on Sunday evening vandalised a granite slab erected in Bengaluru in the honour of 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The incident triggered a massive outrage on social media with people calling for the immediate arrest of the culprits. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara expressed shock over the incident and tweeted, “Am shocked to learn about the damage that has been caused to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memorial in Yelahanka. I have asked @BBMPCOMM to ensure that this is set right immediately.”

Both BJP and Congress have condemned the act. Major Unnikrishnan was martyred on November 27 during 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was martyred during an operation to rescue trapped hostages who were held by terrorists on the sixth floor of the Taj Mahal Hotel.

Led by him, the commandos of the NSG went on to save 14 hostages. He was awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India’s highest peace time gallantry award posthumously, on 26 January 2009.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar also condemned the act and said the government should restore the Major Unnikrishnan’s memorial before the 26/11 anniversary. He tweeted, “Dear @DrParameshwara @hd_kumaraswamy – This is shameful treatmnt of sacrifice of #Namma #Bengaluru braveheart #SandipUnnkkrishnan tht too just a few days bfr 26/11 Urge u promptly restore this bfr 26th n track dwn crimnls bhnd this act.@CPBlr @FlagsOfHonour @Namma_Bengaluru.”

