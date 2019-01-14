The 26/11 Mumbai attack key accused Tahawwur Rana may be extradited to India from the US sooner than expected. India is seeking extradition on the grounds that he was involved in planning the attack on Chabad Houses and New Delhi-based National Defence College. Rana helped Headly open an immigration firm in Mumbai, which was used to observe possible targets for the attack. Rana was a school friend of Headly from Pakistan. After 26/11 attack, Headly had again visited India to conduct reconnaissance, including that of NDC in Delhi and of Chabad Houses.

Rana was arrested in 2009 and is currently serving a 14-year prison term in the US.

The 26/11 Mumbai attack key accused Tahawwur Rana may be extradited to India from the US sooner than expected. According to reports, the Trump administration has offered full co-operation to the Indian authorities and are currently working on completing the necessary paperwork for his extradition.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested in 2009 and is currently serving a 14-year prison term in the US. Rana, a close associate of David Coleman Headley, was convicted for providing material support to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which planned and executed the attacks. His jail term is scheduled to come to an end in 2021.

“The Indian government is working on completing the necessary paperwork to ensure the extradition before his current jail term ends in December 2021, a news report by PTI quoted a US official as saying.

India is seeking extradition on the grounds that he was involved in planning the attack on Chabad Houses and New Delhi-based National Defence College. The Indian authorities cannot seek his extradition on the same charges for which he has been convicted since a “double jeopardy” clause in the US justice system prohibits to punish a person twice for the same crime.

Rana helped Headly open an immigration firm in Mumbai, which was used to observe possible targets for the attack. Rana was a school friend of Headly from Pakistan. After 26/11 attack, Headly had again visited India to conduct reconnaissance, including that of NDC in Delhi and of Chabad Houses.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More