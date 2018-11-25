After 10 years of 26/11 carnage, a crucial piece of information has made its way into Indian media on how the Indian govt was able to connect the sordid act to Pakistan, this information provided teeth to the assumption that the terrorists made their way into Mumbai from Pakistan.

After 10 years of 26/11 carnage, a crucial piece of information has made its way into Indian media on how the Indian govt was able to connect the sordid act to Pakistan, this information provided teeth to the assumption that the terrorists made their way into Mumbai from Pakistan. According to a report in a National daily, it was the United States of America’s FBI that helped India connect the small boat used by the terrorists in the attack to Pakistan.

According to the report, a source related to the investigation in 2008-09 revealed that it was FBI that sent one of its agents to Japan to link the boat, that was abandoned near Badhwar Park along Mumbai’s coastline by the ten LeT men, to Pakistan.

The inflatable boat had an engine and that became the key in the investigation. This boat was bought by the terrorists from Karachi and when the LeT squad hijacked MV Kuber, an Indian fishing trawler in the high seas, they brought it with them. After 30 hours of the hijack, when they saw Mumbai coastline, they prepared this inflatable boat and sailed towards Mumbai with the help of a GPS set. The boat was fitted with a Yamaha engine and it became the key to unravel it all.

Every Yamaha engine has a unique number engraved on it but in this case, the LeT terrorists had erased the number. This is when FBI came into the picture and sent one of its officers to Japan to trace the number.

Yamaha, as per the report, told the FBI that it was possible to trace the number as there was a cavity at the bottom which would also have the unique number engraved on it. The conspirators had no idea about this number. Then FBI shared this information with the Indian investigating agency and who was able to retrieve the number and the engine was traced to a Karachi shop.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the shop owner sold 8 such engines to Amjad Khan, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) financier.

The source quoted in the National daily said that this information became the key to connecting the boat to the neighbouring country. It was part of the dossier handed over to Pakistan, which further led to arrest of seven persons, including Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi, the operational commander of the LeT and one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai attack.

