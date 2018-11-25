The economic capital of India, Mumbai was running on its usual pace until a three-day siege was forced on the city following the terror attacks on some of the prominent locations in Mumbai. The magnitude of the attacks was colossal as over 164 people lost their lives and 300 others sustained severe injuries. Here we are trying to describe 10 things that happened before, on and after November 26, 2008:

The economic capital of India, Mumbai was running on its usual pace until a three-day siege was forced on the city following the terror attacks on some of the prominent locations in Mumbai. The magnitude of the attacks was colossal as over 164 people lost their lives and 300 others sustained severe injuries. The mass murder was executed by 10 Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were trained in such a manner that they just didn’t hesitate for a while even while pulling the trigger at a kid.

It has been 10 years since the inhumane act that was aimed to break the spirit of Mumbaikars and people of India, however, it failed miserably succeeding its cause. On November 26, 2018, people across Mumbai and India will wake up to another day and the day that has some chilling memories attached to it. Here we are trying to describe 10 things that happened before, on and after November 26, 2008:

Initially, there were 24 young men who were trained to execute the plan, however, only 10 of them were finalised to take the plan to its horrendous level. The members of terror groups were trained for severe conditions. Their training included combat training, commando training and indoctrination. The attacks were planned several months before their execution. The places that were planned to face the attacks were CSMT Railway station, The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, Nariman House, Cama and Albless Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Metro Cinema and a lane behind the Times of India building and St. Xavier’s College. The attacks were masterminded by Jamaat-Ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, who was also placed under the house arrest in Pakistan in January 2017. There were reports that claimed that Hafiz executed the plans from Pakistan. Also, just four days before the 9th anniversary of the Mumbai attacks, Saeed was set free by a Judicial Review Board of Judges in the Lahore Court. On November 2008, the heavily armed terrorists left Karachi, Pakistan in inflatable boats. On their way to Mumbai, they also killed some fishermen before finally landing in Mumbai via the coastal route. Six terrorists descended from the boats at the Macchimar Nagar while four others took off at Badhwar Park in Cuffe Parade. The first group that initiated the attacks entered Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus ‘CST’ railway station at around 9:21 pm in the evening and fired their first shots. It was also the place where one of the terrorists, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab was first captured via the CCTV cameras. The photo was later the most seen picture from the terrorist attacks which featured Kasab with a backpack and rifles. While testifying in a Mumbai court, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist David Coleman Headley, revealed that the entire plan was failed twice in September and October before finally bombing the city in November. Investigations reveal that the terrorists were high on several drugs to help them stay active and awake.

