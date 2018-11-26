In an absolutely appalling and factually incorrect tweet, Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy said on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks said that many people (except Muslims) were killed. Roy conjectured the killings of innocent (except Muslims) at Mumbai and rebuked India questioning why did it not downgrade its relationship with Pakistan.

In an absolutely appalling and coldhearted statement which is also factually incorrect, Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy tweeted on the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks said that many people (except Muslims) were killed. Roy conjectured the killings of innocent (except Muslims) at Mumbai and rebuked India questioning why did it not downgrade its relationship with Pakistan.

In an exclusive chat with Times Now the former BJP leader initially refused to back down from his statement and remained defiant in his stand. Going further he even asked for the names and locations of the Muslims that were supposedly murdered in the dastardly attacks.

Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy | Photo Credit: PTI

Speaking to Times Now, the BJP leader initially remained defiant and refused to take his statement back and instead asked for the names and locations of the Muslims that were killed. “10th anniversary today of the Paki-sponsored slaughter of innocents (except Muslims) at Mumbai, popularly called 26/11. Does anyone remember why we didn’t even downgrade our diplomatic relations with the Pakis (let alone break off such relations or go to war)?” he said in a statement on Twitter.

On being prodded further Roy said that he does not give a damn about anybody’s opinion (about his statement). However, after facing severe backlash from netizens, he back tracked on his earlier statement and slyly tweeted his earlier tweet. Clarifying his earlier statement, he said that colour of blood of those killed in the attack remained the same.

He later tweeted that he was misinformed about the Pakistan sponsored terrorists having spared muslims in the 26/11 attacks. He also accepeted that his tweet was factually incorrect and he apologised. Check out Tathagata’s tweet here:

The tweet relating to 26/11 contained a factual mistake. It has been deleted with apologies. No further enquiries please — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) November 26, 2018

Fact check: Almost over 44 Muslims were killed and 35 were injured in the shooting spree which claimed 166 lives.

