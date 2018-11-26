As India and rest of the globe today are marking the anniversary of the horrendous and one of the deadliest 26/11 terror attacks that happened in Mumbai a decade ago, the United States, as a goodwill gesture, has declared a $5 million reward for any information which would facilitate the arrest and conviction of India's culprits who plotted, assisted and executed the crime and are hiding in any country of the world.

US to sanction a reward of $5 millions to anyone who provides information about those who plotted and executed the 26/11 attacks.

India and rest of the globe today are marking the anniversary of the horrendous and one of the deadliest 26/11 terror attacks that happened in Mumbai a decade ago in the year 2008. The United States, as a goodwill gesture, has outstretched cohesion and succour to bring those who propagated the attacks against India to justice. The US has declared a $5 million reward for any information which would facilitate the arrest and conviction of India’s culprits. The reward will stand against anyone who plotted, assisted and executed the crime against humanity in Mumbai who is hiding in any country of the world.

The reward has been declared by the Trump administration (which amounts to more than 35 crores in Indian currency) 10 years post the attack in which 10 Pakistani terrorists belonging to the terror group Lashkar-E-Toiba went on shooting spree gunning down 166 people in the financial capital of the country which included 6 American nationals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Vice-President of the United States Mike Pence two weeks ago in Singapore. It is widely believed that PM Modi himself raised the issue in the bilateral meeting and expressed his agony over India’s wrongdoers still roaming around scot free.

On the evening of November 26, 2006, ten terrorists of the LeT who had infiltrated into India through the sea route carried out a series of shoots outs and bombings at multiple locations. The attacks ended on the 29 of November with annihilation 9 terrorists by the Indian personnel and live capturing of Ajmal Kasab who was later hanged after judicial trials. The US department on Monday said that it is committed to working with its international partners to identify and punish those who were responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

The Department of State had identified the LeT as a foreign terrorist organisation in the year 2001. The United Nations 1267 has designated LeT to the Consolidated UN Security Council Sanctions List.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More