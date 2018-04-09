At least 29 people have been killed and several others injured after a school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra's Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to the spot and are carrying the rescue operation. Speaking after this tragic incident took place, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardawaj has confirmed that the death toll has swell to 20.

At least 29 people have been killed and several others injured after a school bus fell into a deep gorge in Kangra’s Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh. According to reports, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to the spot and are carrying the rescue operation. Speaking after this tragic incident took place, Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Suresh Bhardawaj has confirmed that the death toll has swell to 20. Meanwhile, speaking on the situation, Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur said, “I’ve been told 9 children died and several got injured in the incident. The Chief Minister spoke with the Chief Secretary, DG and Dy Commissioner. The Rescue operation is underway with the help of locals. I’ve ordered for the magisterial probe.” Announcing the compensation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of the victims.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has announced Rs 5 lakhs each for the family of the accident victims. A total of 29 people have died in the school bus accident in Kangra. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/aESVu9rC3u — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2018

Previously in another such incident, at least 5 people had died and 9 others injured when a government bus parked on a roadside rolled down into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, police said. The driver was standing near the bus along with the conductor when the parked bus started to move and fell into the gorge near Khanag on Aut-Luhri road, some 90 km from district headquarters Kullu, police official Baldev Thakur had informed media.

