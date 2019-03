2O19 Lok Sabha Elections: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik himself will contest from Hinjili and Bijepur assembly constituencies in Odisha assembly elections, reports said.

2O19 Lok Sabha Elections: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced the names of candidates for 9 Lok Sabha Constituencies and 54 Assembly Constituencies for upcoming elections in the state. Naveen Patnaik himself will contest from Hinjili and Bijepur assembly constituencies in Odisha assembly elections, reports said.

The party has fielded Kaushalya Hikaka from Koraput, Ramesh Majhi from Nabrangpur, Puspendra Singhdeo from Kalahandi, Chandrasekhar Sahu from Berhampur, Achyuta Samanta from Kandhamal, Prasanna Acharya from Bargarh, Sunita Biswal from Sundargarh (ST), Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo from Balangir and Pramila Bisol from Aska as Lok Sabha candidates.

Sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP from Nabarangpur constituency Balabhadra Majhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Baijayant Panda in New Delhi on Saturday. Majhi had resigned from the primary membership of the BJD on Thursday amidst reports that he will be denied ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, the BJD has fielded Jagannath Saraka from Bissam Cuttack, Raghunath Gomango from Gunupur, Lal Bihari Himirika from Rayagada, Raghuram Padal from Koraput, Prabhu Jani from Laxmipur, Rabinarayan Nanda from Jeypore, Sadashiva Pradhani from Nawarangpur, Subhash Gond from Umerkote, Manohar Randhari from Dabugaon, Padmini Dian from Kotpad, Purna Chandra Baka from Chitrkonda, Dushmanta Naik from Bhawanipatna, Bhupinder Singh from Narala, Dibya Sabkar Mishra from Junagarh, Mausudi Bag from Dharmgarh, Rajendra Dholakia from Nuapada, Lambodar Nial from Khariar, Bikram Kumar Panda from Berhampur, Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy from Gopalpur, Surjya Narayan Patro from Digapahandi, Usha Devi from Chikiti, Subhas Chandra Behera from Chhatrapur, Kalyani Gajapathi from Parlakhemundi and Purnabasi Nayak from Mohana assembly seat.

Trinath Gomango, BJD MLA from Gunupur assembly seat, tendered his resignation from the party on grounds of negligence by senior party leaders. Now the party has fielded Raghunath Gomango from Gunupur seat. Nilgiri MLA Sukant Kumar Nayak also resigned from the party alleging neglect.

Earlier, BJD heavyweight Damodar Rout, Baijayant Jay Panda Balabhadra Majhi had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in the state, recently.

