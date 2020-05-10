Earthquake strikes Delhi and it's an adjoining area on Sunday afternoon with an intensity of 3.5 magnitudes. The epicenter of the earthquake was Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Earthquake strikes Delhi and it’s an adjoining area on Sunday afternoon with an intensity of 3.5 magnitudes. National Centre of Seismology reported the intensity of the earthquake and marked it a low-intensity earthquake on the Ritcher scale. Earthquake hits parts of National Capital whereas, the epicenter of the earthquake was Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

There has been no casualty or property loss reported so far. It has turned out to be the second low-magnitude earthquake in Delhi in April itself and it is the third one science the lockdown has been imposed. Ministry of Earth Sciences earlier said reported the low magnitude earthquake on April 13 in parts of the national capital with a magnitude of 3.5 and rest to 6 km. Then another earthquake felt on the very next day, the epicenter of the earthquake was Wazirpur, Delhi which shooked Delhi at 3.5 magnitudes.

Amid lockdown, Delhi has seen unnatural climate, non-seasonal winds and rain have been observed. Before the earthquake, strong winds and dust were seen in the air of Delhi. Dusty winds also changed the color of the sky. It was a sunny morning and suddenly turned into the rainy sky. After that, the National Capital has witnessed an earthquake again.

