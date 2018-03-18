Three AIIMS doctor died on the spot while four others were severely injured when their car crashed into a canter. The seven doctors were travelling to Agra for a birthday celebration, while this incident happened. Immediate help was provided by the police as soon as they got the information.

In a horrific incident, India’s top medical institute, AIIMS’ three out of seven doctors, have been instantaneously killed while four others of the same institute were critically injured after their car crashed into a mini truck on the way to Agra on early hours of March 18, 2018. Police have confirmed that the accident had occurred on the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi. All the seven doctors were out on a journey to celebrate the birthday of their senior colleague but unfortunately, fate had something else for them.

As per reports by the police, out of the deceased, two of them were identified as women namely Dr Yashpreet Kathpal (25), Dr Hembala (about 25), while the other male was Dr Wankhade (35). SP (Rural) Aditya Kumar Shukla said that one of the four doctors who had somehow survived the tragic incident has been referred to AIIMS. All of them were travelling in a silver coloured SUV, which crashed into a canter around 2.30 AM in the morning. All the doctors were posted as resident doctors in Emergency Medicine department of AIIMS.

According to AIIMS doctors, all the four injured are in a stable condition now. One of them suffered injuries to the hips and a facial bone fracture, while another doctor endured a wrist fracture. The remaining two doctors had acquired minor bruises. SP, Aditya Kumar Shukla further said that immediate help was provided as soon as the information about the accident reached the police through dial 100. However, the canter driver and fled from the scene abandoning his vehicle.

