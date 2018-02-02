After an avalanche, which struck an army post in Kupwara's Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), at least 3 army personnel have lost their lives while one more personnel is injured. Though the rescue operation is still on, it's not confirmed whether there are any more army personnel stuck after the avalanche.

At least three army personnel have lost their lives and one is injured after an avalanche hit an army post in Kupwara’s Machil Sector, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Havaldar Kamlesh Singh (39), Naik Balveer (33) and Sepoy Rajinder (25) are among the one who have lost their lives after the avalanche hit an army post in Kupwara’s Machil. While all the concerned authorities are monitoring the situation, it is still not confirmed whether there are more personnel stuck after the avalanche hit the army post in Machil sector.

Earlier, in a tragic incident which had taken place in Kashmir, at least 11 persons were killed and two, including an eight-year-old, were rescued after the vehicle in which they were travelling was caught in an avalanche in a north Kashmir border area. The avalanche occurred at 3,000-metre Sadhna Pass of Tangdhar region in Kupwara district. “Nine dead bodies have been recovered by rescue teams. The deadline lude an engineer of the BRO (Border Roads Organisation) and eight locals,” a police officer said. The BRO engineer was identified as Mangla Prasad Singh.

Rescue teams rescued the child and a 50-year-old man from the avalanche debris. Sadhna Pass, which mostly remains closed for six months in winters, connects Kupwara with border town of Karnah. Rescue operations at the mountainous pass overlooking zigzag, treacherous roads are extremely difficult due to sub zero temperatures. The avalanche, in Sadhna Top area of Tangdhar region, hit a car from where a child was rescued while the other six passengers were reported missing.