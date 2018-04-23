A newly-wed woman from Karimganj district in the south of Assam was raped by her husband and two of his friends after her family failed to meet his dowry demands. As per police reports, the woman claimed that her husband had demanded gold jewellery as dowry from her parents. Taking cognizance of the police complaint, the accused husband was arrested by concerned authorities. The shocking incident took place just three days after she was married.

After Unnao and Kathua rape cases were reported, thousands of people took out protests and rallies in support of the victims and seeking action against the accused. Also, in a bid to eliminate such crimes against women, the Centre also passed an ordinance making stricter laws for the rape crimes. However, the crime against women just doesn't seem to take a back seat.

Later, the woman filed a complaint with the police. Taking cognizance of the police complaint, the accused husband was arrested by concerned authorities on April 22. In the complaint filed, the woman claimed that her husband had demanded gold jewellery as dowry from her parents. The victim added that after her family had failed to meet his demands, the accused husband along with two of his friends raped her on April 17. As per reports, the incident came to light after the lady had gone to a government hospital in a critical condition for a medical treatment.

After the complaint, the police nabbed the accused husband and also formed a special team to nab the two absconding accused. The following incident comes to light after the nation had been taking out several protests demanding strict action against the 8 people who had been accused in the rape and murder of an 8-year-old Kathua girl.

