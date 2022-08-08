3 dead, 2 injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji Temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar

A stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar early Monday morning during the monthly festival killed at least three persons and wounded numerous more.

Two injured people have been taken to a hospital in Jaipur.

Three of the victims were females. Police have arrived and are controlling the throng.

At approximately 5 a.m., a rush broke out at the temple’s entrance.

The 11th day of the lunar calendar is considered favourable for seeing Khatu Shyam Ji, who is thought to be an incarnation of Lord Krishna.

The temple is one of the most prominent pilgrim attractions in Rajasthan, attracting large crowds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the PM tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery of the injured.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot wrote “The death of three women devotees due to a stampede in Khatu Shyamji Temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace.”

“Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede,” he said in a subsequent tweet.

More information is awaited.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, three people were hurt in a stampede-like incident at the Tirumala shrine in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, 12 people were killed in a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, in January of this year.