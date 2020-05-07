A major gas leak at LG Polymar chemical plant in Visakhapatnam has left more than a hundred sick with 7 died. Many people reported headaches, vomiting, and breathing problem.

7 people including a child reportedly died after a toxic gas leak was reported from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The residents near the gas plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd reported uneasiness in breathing and burning sensation in their eyes. Post to which, they were immediately taken to the hospital. Later, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation also informed on twitter that there was a gas leakage at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. They have requested all the people living in the area not to come out of houses for safety reasons.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will soon leave for Vizag and will also visit King George Hospital where the people affected are being treated. He is closely monitoring the incident and has also given strict instructions to district machinery to take steps and help people. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM.

Andhra Pradesh DGP, DG Sawang also informed that so far seven casualties are reported and one of them also fall in a well in order to escape. He added that the evacuation process is underway and the plant was shut due to nationwide lockdown. Further Amit Shah also expressed his concern over the incident and said that he has spoken to NDMA officials and the entire team is closely monitoring the situation.

In the wake of the situation in Visakhapatnam, PM Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the NDMA at 11 AM today: Prime Minister's Office. #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/stEq5YVqZV — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Total 27 persons are involved in the relief and rescue operation being conducted by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) who are expert in dealing with industrial leakage. 80 to 90 percent evacuation is completed: NDRF DG to ANI. #VizagGasLeak — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The incident in Visakhapatnam is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File pic) #VizagGasLeak pic.twitter.com/aXNgRhUhY8 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2020

In the visuals, many people were seen trying to help people who are injured and are putting them in ambulances. The casualties in the case were confirmed by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). Reports reveal that the gas leak happened during 3 in the morning near the Naiduthota area.

The accident also led to panic among the residents and the localities living in 3 km radius areas. Moreover, many people were seen lying on the roads in an unconscious state with breathing difficulties. Not just this, people also complained about sour eyes and rashes on their bodies. Later, the police rushed to the spot and launched an evacuation of the residents and other people.

Till now, no exact reason for the incident has been identified. Vizag district collector V Vinay Chand commented on the incident and said that people who are ill and are facing problems in breathing are given oxygen support and are provided with proper treatment. SPRF and NDRF teams are deployed in the area and rescue operation is also underway, said the collector.

Andhra Pradesh: 3 persons, including one child, dead after chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/zs4oWuN2KA — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

