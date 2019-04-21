3 Indians among 207 killed in Sri Lanka blasts: Three Indians have lost their lives in the deadly bombing in Colombo on Sunday. Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has released the names of the slain on Twitter. These include Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. At least 207 people were killed in a series of blasts that ripped churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

3 Indians among 207 killed in Sri Lanka blasts: Three Indian nationals have been killed in the wave of blasts in Colombo on Sunday. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sushma Swaraj confirmed the killing of three Indians on Twitter. She said that the Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. The slain include Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo has issued helpline for its nationals. Those who need any help and assistance may contact these numbers: +94777903082, +94112422788, +94112422789.

Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals. Their names are Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. We are ascertaining further details. /3 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) April 21, 2019

At least 207 people were killed and more than 450 injured in eight explosives that took place in churches and hotels in the island nation’s capital on Easter day.

Earlier, reports suggested that an Indian woman was among killed. She was identified as a resident of Kerala. Reports said that Raseena, 58 lost her life when an explosion took place in a Colombo hotel. Kerala chief minister’s office also confirmed that a woman belonged to Kasargod district was killed in Colombo. But the names released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs do not include the name of Kerala resident.

Sri Lanka Police have arrested eight people in connection with the serial bombing. A curfew has also been imposed in the country. Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Harsh de Silva said that the social media has been temporarily banned in the country.

India like other countries has condemned the Sri Lanka bombing in the strongest terms. President Ramnath Kovind while offering condolences to Sri Lanka, said that such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in a civilised society.

India condemns the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and offers its condolences to the people and government of the country. Such senseless violence, aimed at innocent people, has no place in civilised society. We stand in complete solidarity with Sri Lanka #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2019

Condemning the Colombo blasts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is no place for such barbarism in the region. He added that India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More