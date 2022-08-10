Friday, August 12, 2022

3 LeT terrorists trapped in J-K’s Budgam encounter

Pravina Srivastava
By Pravina Srivastava

Resistance Front (TRF)/Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were captured by security forces on Wednesday during an ongoing gunbattle in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorist Lateef Rather, who was charged with murdering Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat among other innocent bystanders, is also caught.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Kashmir Zone Police stated in a tweet, “3 terrorists from the LeT(TRF) terror group, including the terrorist Lateef Rather, are caught up in the current conflict. Terrorist Lateef is responsible for a number of civilian deaths, including those of Rahul Bhat and Amreen Bhat.”

Rahul Bhat, a worker at the Chadoora Tehsil Office, was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in his workplace, while Amreen Bhat, a Kashmiri TV star, was slain on May 26 in the Chadoora neighbourhood of Budgam by unidentified terrorists.

Terrorists and security personnel engaged in combat on Wednesday in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police stated, “The encounter has begun in Budgam’s Waterhail neighbourhood. The police and security personnel are at work. Further information will be provided.”

Earlier on Sunday, Indian Army’s 34 RR unit in the Budgam region captured a “hybrid” terrorist from the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

