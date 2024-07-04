3 More Bridges Collapse In Bihar, Locals Attribute It To Heavy Rainfall

A minimum of three more bridges or causeways collapsed in the state of Bihar on Wednesday, bringing it into the headlines, once again, for its poor infrastructure. These collapses marked the ninth incident in the state in the last fifteen days. Fortunately, the officials stated that no fatalties or injuries have been reported after the three structures collapsed during the day in Saran and Siwan districts. The three bridges were ropertedly built about thirty to eighty years ago by the residents of the regions.

The issue was met with prompt criticism from the RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav who alleged that despite the collapse of four bridges in a single day, the chief minister of the state and the hibrudges deputies have been silent on the issue. He posted on his social media handle on X,”Four bridges collapsed in Bihar in a single day! The CM and both Dy CMs of the state are silent over it.” Following the collapse and the subsequent staunch dig by the RJD leader, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar immediately directed the Road Construction Department(RCD) and the Rural Works Department(RWD) to immediately conduct a survey of all old bridges that are built in the state and instructed identification of the bridges that require immdiate repair.

Subsequently, Additional Chief secretary, WRD, Chaitanya Prasad released a statement, “Certain portions of bridges/causeways that caved in Siwan and Saran on Wednesday are very old.” It further stated, “These structures don’t seem to have been constructed following required parameters. It also appears that the foundation was not deep enough, a reason why these structures got damaged during floods.”

Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar stated a portion of a small bridge over the Gandaki river that is situated in the Deoria block of Siwan district was the first to collapse at around 5 in the morning. He added that the cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

According to reports, another small bridge followed suit later in the Teghra block of the district. The district magistrate of Siwan, however, has not been avilable to give his comments on the same.

Additionally the Distric magistrate of Saran informed a media source, “Two more small bridges also collapsed in Saran.” He added, “One small bridge that collapsed in Janta Bazar area was 100 years old. Another one that caved in is located in Lahladpur area and was built 25 years ago. A high-level probe has been ordered.”

These collapses have added to the consistently increasing number of incidents of bridge collapses in the state which has risen to about ten. All of these collapses have been reported from different parts of the state over the course of 15 days. The locals of the areas suggested that the collapses of these bridges may be attributed to the heavy rainfall that the state has been experiencing from the past few days.

The CM said, while chairing a meeting that was conducted to review maintenance policies of the departments, “The RCD has already prepared its bridge maintenance policy, and the RWD should immediately chalk out its plan at the earliest.” He further instructed all the department heads to take strict action against the guilt according to the statement that was issued by Chief Minister’s Office

A total of nine bridges have collapsed in various districts such as Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj within the past 15 days.

“The NDA government should tell us who is guilty,” the former deputy chief minister said. “Apparently, since BJP is in the government, corruption and crime are no longer issues,” he said.

