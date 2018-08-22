At least three police personnel have been shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Out of 3 police personnel who have been shot dead by terrorists, the first one has been attacked in Kulgam while the other two have been targeted in Pulwama.

At least three police personnel have been shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Out of 3 police personnel who have been shot dead by terrorists, the first one has been attacked in Kulgam while the other two have been targeted in Pulwama. According to reports, out of 3 cops, two of them were SPOs while one was a sub-inspector. Two of them have identified as Mohd Asharf Dar and Fayaz Ahmad.

According to reports, Fayaz Ahmad, 34, was shot dead by terrorists when he was on his way back home after offering Eid prayers in Kulgam. Shah was working as a special officer in Jammu and Kashmir police and had been recently promoted as a constable. A wreath-laying ceremony was later held at district police lines in Kulgam where other senior police officials were also present.

So far, the police has not been able to arrest any of the terrorists, however, a search operation has been launched to nab them. Moreover, no other information regarding to which group did the terrorists belonged too is available at the moment.

Earlier in the day, a BJP leader Shabir Ahmad Bhat was also brutally murdered by the terrorists. BJP’s Shabir Ahmed Bhat, held the position of being the constituency president and was also social media in-charge in Pulwama, was likely to contest Panchayat polls scheduled for September 2018.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More