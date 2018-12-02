Four Punjab Ministers demand Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation: 3 Punjab ministers on Saturday called for Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the state cabinet for his controversial remark on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. A day earlier, Sidhu mocked Captain Singh when media persons asked him about his visit to Pakistan despite latter's disapproval.

Three Punjab Ministers demand Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation: Three Punjab Ministers on Saturday demanded the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the state cabinet following his controversial remark on Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh, after his recent visit to Kartarpur in Pakistan. His trip resulted in sharp criticism against him in the state after Sidhu claimed that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was involved in his decision to attend the groundbreaking event for the Kartarpur corridor.

Before the Sidhu-Gopal Singh Chawla (Khalistani leader) controversy seems to die down, the Punjab minister’s jibe aimed at state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has snowballed into a political controversy and widening the rift within the Punjab Congress. Enraged over his remark, ministers of Captain Singh’s Cabinet — Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi — said if Sidhu, which manages local bodies and tourism portfolios, does not Singh his captain, he must step down from chief minster’s team. They further said that Rahul Gandhi is their party leader and he is the national president. However, in Punjab, the government is headed by Captain Singh, who is the captain of the state and we work under his reign.

Rahul Gandhi Ji never asked me to go to Pakistan.

The whole world knows I went on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal invite. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 30, 2018

Interestingly, Sidhu on Friday tweeted that Congress President Rahul Gandhi had not sent him to Pakistan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28, 2018, rather he went there on the invitation of Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Friday in Hyderabad, Sidhu had earlier said that Rahul Gandhi had sent him to Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor on November 28. He had said that Rahul was his captain and he sends him everywhere.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had openly opposed Sidhu’s Pakistan trip saying he had asked him to reconsider this decision. Though Amrinder himself turned town Pakistan’s invitation to the ceremony, he termed Sidhu’s visit as done in the minister’s personal capacity. Alleging Pakistan’s role in the recent terror attack in Punjab, Amarinder Singh cited its own of the reason why he rejected Pakistan invitation to attend Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony.

Meanwhile, Sidhu was also at loggerheads with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after the latter reprimanded Sidhu for messing up Kartarpur corridor dialogue and said that he is misusing political advantage by hugging military chief responsible for killing our jawans.

