In a move to boost the Indian Air Force power, IAF will be getting 10 new Rafale jets in the next 30 days.Three of those Rafael jets are expected to land in Gujarat at 7 pm today.

On March 31, India will receive the next batch of Rafale fighter jets. Three Rafale jets will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala and will arrive in Guj at 7 p.m. The jets will arrive straight from France and will be refueled in the air. In addition, the squadron’s size would increase to 14 with the new induction. Rafale fighter jets began landing in India in July and August 2020, where they will be used to patrol the China front. Rafale fighter jets are stationed in Eastern Ladakh and other China fronts.

In a major boost to defense capabilities in the backdrop of Chinese intimidation, three Rafael jets are flying from France to India. Expected to land in Gujarat at 7 pm today, the Rafale fighter jets will join the Golden Arrows Squadron in Ambala, making the squadron strength 14. The next batch consisting of 9 aircraft is scheduled to take off next month, out of which five will be inducted at Hashimara airbase in the North Bengal region. The Rafael air jets are designed for optimum damage to the adversary and are equipped with top-of-the-line smart weapons.

Emmanuel Lenain, French Envoy to India, on Wednesday said that all 36 Rafael jets will be handed over to India by 2022 as per contract, in spite of Covid-19. Out of 21 Rafael delivered to India, 11 already ferried to India, 3 are being ferried right now and 5 extra will be ferried by end of April. He further underlined that by the year 2022, all 36 aircrafts will have been delivered as per contract.

India’s intention to buy 36 Rafael jets in fly-away condition comes at a time when the armed forces are giving a teething response to the expansionist moves of China at the borders. The contract gives India a strategic boost, sending its enemies a strong message. Even as India strengthens its military capabilities, the opposition has raised questions over its procurement.

The opposition has alleged that the deal for the 36 aircraft does not include the transfer of technology whereas, in the older proposal, 108 out of 126 fighter jets were to be summoned by the Bangalore-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The controversy sharpened after Nirmala Sitharaman, the then-Defense Minister declined to share the cost of the Rafale fighters stating the details as classified information.

RAFALE’S STRATEGIC IMPORTANCE_

In the mountainous Tibet region, it has a strategic edge for aerial combat with China.

It can destroy the enemy’s air defense and kill surface-to-air missiles from its fleet.

It has the potential to attack both on land and at sea.

It’s crucial for patrolling along the China front in Eastern Ladakh, as well as other fronts too.

It can strike Pakistani planes inside Pakistani airspace, and even not once they can reach Indian territory.

It has the advantage of working in unusual situations, such as the OPS from Leh.

