Three soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and ceasefire violation by the troops of the neighbouring country. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector, Army sources informed.

Three civilians were killed and several other sustained injuries as Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked ceasefire violations in multiple sectors from Uri to Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said. “Three civilians killed and many injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in the Uri sector. Four people, who were injured during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, have been admitted to the Uri sub-district hospital,” said Reyaz Ahmad Malik, SDM Baramulla district.

At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The list of Pakistan Army soldiers killed includes 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes,” Indian Army sources said. “10-12 Pakistan Army soldiers injured in the Indian Army firing in which a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps, and launch pads have also been destroyed,” the sources added.

4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported this year of which 128 happened in November and 394 in October. 3,233 incidents were reported last year, Indian Army Sources said. (ANI)