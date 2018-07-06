Amid concerns over the recent mob lynching cases, the army in Assam's Mahur town rescued 6 people, including 3 priests from Uttar Pradesh, who were under attack from a frenzied mob on the suspicion of being child-lifters. The police said that the villagers assaulted them over rumours of being child-lifters in the area.

In the wake of several mob lynching cases over the rumours on social media about child-lifters, the Army in Assam’s Mahur town arrived on Friday, July 6, to rescue 3 priests, who were under attack from a frenzied mob, who mistook them as child-snatchers. Besides priests, 3 others were also rescued by the police at Haflong, the district headquarters of Dima Hasao, reported NDTV. According to the police, the men were assaulted because of rumours of being child-lifters which were circulated on WhatsApp.

The priests who are from Uttar Pradesh were at the Mahur town of central Assam when their vehicle was targeted. A mob stopped their vehicle and dragged them out and indulged in an arguement with them.

The priests were taken to the army camp for further questioning and then turned over to the police. In Haflong too, villagers tried to attack 3 other men, suspecting them to be abductors. Last week in Maharashtra’s Dhule, 5 men were thrashed to death over a similar incident.

According to a report published by the Indian Express, 27 people have been killed in 9 states in the country over a span of 1 year by frenzied mobs, who were blinded by viral rumours of child-lifters.

The states which witnessed such incidents include Assam, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal.

