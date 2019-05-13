3-year-old raped in Bandipora: Protests erupt in Jammu and Kashmir, people demand death penalty for accused: As per the victim's family, the accused gave sweets to the child and took her to an isolated courtyard in a village in Sumbal where he raped her. Later, the child reportedly narrated the incident to her parents. Her father reportedly took the accused to the local police station.

The rape of a 3-year-old girl in Sumbal area of Bandipora district has triggered protests across the Kashmir with people demanding strict action against the accused. Most educational institutions remained shut in the district after students clashed with the security forces. On May 8, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local boy when she went to a nearby shop for some buying. As per the victim’s family, the accused gave sweets to the child and took her to an isolated courtyard in a village in Sumbal where he raped her. Later, the child reportedly narrated the incident to her parents. Her father reportedly took the accused to the local police station.

Jammu and Kashmir: Protest on Srinagar-Baramulla Highway against the rape of a minor girl in Bandipora district last week. The accused has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/YOLwuc5Unr — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile, police have registered a FIR against the accused at a Police Station Sumbal area. Several protests erupted in the city centre Srinagar where protesters were demanding the death penalty for the accused. The incident has been condemned by all the political leaders in the Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep shock over the heinous crime.

J&K Raj Bhavan: Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep shock&pain over the extremely heinous incident of rape of 3-year old girl from Bandipora dist. Governor has directed IGP Kashmir to work swiftly & ensure that the culprit gets exemplary punishment for this shameful act. — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also condemned the rape of a minor in the Kashmir. People across all spheres of life in the valley have expressed deep sorrow over the heinous crime.

Mortified to hear about the rape of a 3 yr old girl in Sumbal. What kind of a sick pervert would do this?Society often blames women for inviting unwanted attention but what was this child’s fault?Times like these, Shariah law seems apt so that such paedophiles are stoned to death — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 11, 2019

The rape of a child in Tirgaam is a travesty. @JmuKmrPolice must ensure a speedy investigation with only one consideration and that is to identify the guilty, prepare a watertight case & ensure exemplary punishment to those responsible. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 12, 2019

However, officials have put restrictions in the across the district and internet speeds have been reduced in order to prevent further protests. Religious organizations have called for a shutdown. Police officials have confirmed the arrest of the accused. However, the age of the accused has also generated controversy. A private school had issued a certificate stating he was a minor. Police said the school’s principal, who is also a close relative of the victim, has been taken into custody for further investigation.

Muhamaad Suleman Choudhary,DIG North Kashmir on Bandipore rape case: A minor girl was raped on May 8 & the accused was arrested soon after the incident was reported. He's in our custody. We've constituted a special investigation team.I appeal to public to not indulge in violence. pic.twitter.com/bRRtpKwjsJ — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2019

