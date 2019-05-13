3-year-old raped in Bandipora: Protests erupt in Jammu and Kashmir, people demand death penalty for accused
The rape of a 3-year-old girl in Sumbal area of Bandipora district has triggered protests across the Kashmir with people demanding strict action against the accused. Most educational institutions remained shut in the district after students clashed with the security forces. On May 8, a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local boy when she went to a nearby shop for some buying. As per the victim’s family, the accused gave sweets to the child and took her to an isolated courtyard in a village in Sumbal where he raped her. Later, the child reportedly narrated the incident to her parents. Her father reportedly took the accused to the local police station.
Meanwhile, police have registered a FIR against the accused at a Police Station Sumbal area. Several protests erupted in the city centre Srinagar where protesters were demanding the death penalty for the accused. The incident has been condemned by all the political leaders in the Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed deep shock over the heinous crime.
Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also condemned the rape of a minor in the Kashmir. People across all spheres of life in the valley have expressed deep sorrow over the heinous crime.
However, officials have put restrictions in the across the district and internet speeds have been reduced in order to prevent further protests. Religious organizations have called for a shutdown. Police officials have confirmed the arrest of the accused. However, the age of the accused has also generated controversy. A private school had issued a certificate stating he was a minor. Police said the school’s principal, who is also a close relative of the victim, has been taken into custody for further investigation.