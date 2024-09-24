30-Year-Old Arrested In Delhi For Filming Woman Tenant With Hidden Cameras

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in East Delhi's Shakarpur for allegedly installing spy cameras in a woman tenant's house and filming her, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the incident came to light after the victim, a competitive exam aspirant living alone in Shakarpur, found unusual activity on her WhatsApp account, prompting her to check for hidden cameras and surveillance devices.

After finding her WhatsApp account logged into an unknown laptop, the victim searched her home and found a hidden camera installed in the bulb holder of her bathroom. Alarmed by this, she alerted the police by making a PCR call.

Upon receiving information, a team of officials from PS Shakarpur reached the spot and conducted a thorough search of the premises, discovering another camera hidden in the bulb holder of her bedroom.

She told the police that she had often trusted her landlord’s son, identified as Karan, with her house keys, which he had been given three months prior when she travelled to her hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

During interrogation, Karan admitted that three months ago, when the woman left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, she had handed over her house keys to him. He purchased three spy cameras and installed them in the victim’s bedroom and bathroom, officials said.

Since these cameras used memory cards to store videos and could not be operated online, Karan had persistently asked the woman for her keys under the pretext of needing to repair electrical fixtures and fans, so that he could transfer the recorded videos to his laptop, they added.

Police recovered one spy camera from Karan’s possession along with two laptops used to store the recorded videos.

A case has been registered under Section 77 of the BNS Act, and the accused has been taken into custody.

“The arrested accused has been identified as Karan, a resident of Shakarpur. He was preparing for competitive exams for the last 7 years but could not succeed. He is physically challenged,” officials said, adding that further investigation into the same is ongoing.

(With ANI Inputs)

