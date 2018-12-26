Man held for smuggling gold in the rectum at the Jaipur International Airport: A 30-year-old man was apprehended at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday, December 23, for trying to smuggle gold into the country that he hid gold in his rectum.

Man held for smuggling gold in rectum: Pankaj Saduwani, a 30-year-old man was apprehended at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday, December 23, for trying to smuggle gold into the country that he hid gold in his rectum, media reports said. He was reportedly traveling from Thai Airways. During questioning, the man conceded that he carried six pieces of gold, which weighed 1 kg. in his rectum. The incident came to light after the Customs officials suspected his odd behavior at the airport.

According to Assistant Commissioner, Customs, Hoshiyar Singh, as per the modus operandi, a smuggler is handed over the photograph of the person who delivers the documents/goods and who later hands over the smuggled goods to the other person only. Following the revelation, the accused was taken into custody and the gold bars were also seized, the Customs personnel said. As per media reports, Saduwani is under interrogation.

In a similar case, a French and an Indian man were taken into custody for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country. While of accused hailed from Chennai, the French arrived from Singapore, with a French passport, media reports said.

The duo had arrived at the Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport from different locations, said the police.

