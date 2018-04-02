A man was killed in a clash between two groups over a dish of chicken curry in an engagement party in Hyderabad. Reports say that one of the groups representing the guests felt insulted while dining at the party for being served a dish late. The angry guests later came back with knives and attacked the hosts, leading to the man's death.

In a shocking incident, a boy in Hyderabad was killed on Monday in a fight over a chicken dish being served late at an engagement ceremony in the city. Things turned violent after an argument broke out between two groups at the dining table. One of the groups, who wanted to get their chicken curry t be served became furious over the delay in service, while the other group made some remarks over it, which made them feel insulted at the ceremony.

The situation somehow remained under control but after dinner things went out of hand when the guests who felt insulted came back to the ceremony armed with knives and attacked the hosts of the engagement party. 15 guests were involved in the clash, which led to the death of a boy. The time of the incident has been noted to be around 1.30AM and the party was going on in a marriage function hall near Charminar in Hussaini Alam area.

One of the boys died on the spot while another who suffered injuries in the fight was admitted to the hospital. It has further been reported that the guest attackers also made entry into the women section in the hall, which frightened all the women present there. Meanwhile, police have said that three people have been taken into custody and search is on for the rest of the attackers.

