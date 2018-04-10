The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has decided to withdraw a rape and abduction case that was registered 7 years ago against ex-junior home minister Swami Chinamayanand. It is alleged that he had committed the crime in his ashram. On the basis of the victim’s complaint, he had been arrested by the Shahjahanpur Police in UP and the complaint was registered in November 2011. The victim had alleged that Chinamayanand had raped her at the ashram in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, where she has been living for the past 7 years.

According to reports, TOI got access to the copy of the withdrawal of the case, which read as follows: “The administration has decided to withdraw the case as per the section 321 of the CrPC and the public prosecutor is requested to submit this application before the court.” However, the note doesn’t cite any reason behind the government’s move such as the lack of evidence or if the witness turned hostile. According to Indian law, Section 321 of the CrPC allows a government to withdraw from a prosecution if the court agrees.

Moreover, the complaint by the girl also read that apart from raping, Chinamayanand had also threatened to end her life if she dared to open her mouth against him or reveal his criminal attitude. Meanwhile, UP has been in the news lately for the Unnao rape case, where a BJP MLA is accused of raping a minor girl a year back. In this case too not much progress has been made in reigning in the accused MLa. The rape case came to light when on April 7 Saturday, the minor victim girl and her father attempted to commit suicide in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. On being questioned, the accused MLA unbashedly defended himself by telling media that it was just a ploy by some lower classes to ruin his image.

