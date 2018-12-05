A 32-year-old researcher killed and three others are critically injured after a suspected hydrogen cylinder explosion at the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru or IISc on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 around 2:20 pm. The incident took place at the aerospace lab in the institute.

A 32-year-old researcher was killed and three others were critically injured after reportedly an explosion of hydrogen cylinder at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 5, 2018. The incident took place at the aerospace lab at around 2:20 pm. MR Chandrashekhar, the security in charge at IISc, told that the intensity of the explosion was so grave that an engineer working in the lab was thrown 20 feet away and died instantly.

The researcher who died on the spot was identified as Manoj Kumar. The other three injured victims have been identified as Athulya Uday Kumar, Naresh Kumar and Karthik Shenoy were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They had suffered burns and fractures and are under intensive require surgery and intensive care. This is the first time that an incident happened in IISc.

The Forensic Science Laboratory is looking into the cause of the blast. Niranjan Raj Urs, Assistant Commissioner of Police told news agency PTI that the forensic experts said although it seemed like a cylinder blast, however, they would further determine the actual cause of the accident.

The website reads as the four researchers belonged to belonging to super-wave Technology Private Limited. The company is an initiative of Institute promoted and managed by its Directors Professor KPJ Reddy and Professor G Jagadeesh. Both were the professors of the Department of Aerospace Engineering.

Apart from this, the company is engaged in research areas of shockwaves and its applications in various fields and has several patents to its credit.

The Indian Institute of Science was established in 1909. It is one of the country’s leading institution of advanced education and research in the sciences and in engineering.

