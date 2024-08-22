32-Year-Old Satish Sharma Arrested In Thane For Violent Car Crash Incident

A 32-year-old man, Satish Bindeshwar Sharma, has been arrested by Thane Police for a violent outburst that resulted in a car crash. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near S5 Park Hotel in Jambhulpada, and a video of the collision quickly went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The conflict began after Satish had a heated argument with his wife. Family members intervened and decided to take his wife and their child away, which enraged Satish. In a fit of anger, he rammed his car into an SUV carrying his wife and child.

The crash left seven people injured, including Yogesh Gaikwad, 43, who is in critical condition and has been admitted to a private hospital in Ulhasnagar. The other injured are Bindeshwar Sharma, 59 (Satish’s father), Rita Devi Sharma, 55 (Satish’s mother), Vikas Sharma, 22 (Satish’s brother), Daksh Sharma, 6 (Satish’s son), and two motorcyclists, Om Chavan, 23, and Harsh Dietmar, 22.

Satish Sharma faces serious charges including attempted murder. He has been remanded to police custody until August 23.

Bindeshwar Sharma, Satish’s father, is a defense department employee who is set to retire in two months. He lives in Mumbai with his wife and another son.

Police Sub-Inspector B. Darade explained, “The dispute escalated when Satish’s wife, who had been staying with her parents in Badlapur, returned with five family members to resolve the matter. Satish, unwilling to relinquish custody of his son, drove into his parents’ vehicle. He then reversed and hit it again, pushing the SUV back by 15 meters. The collision also damaged several motorcycles.”

The case against Satish Sharma has been filed under attempted murder and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

