Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, assigned responsibilities to his 53-member team on Monday, keeping 34 critical ministries such as home, personnel, and vigilance.

Brajesh Pathak, the new deputy chief minister, has been assigned the departments of medical education, medical and health, and family welfare.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who remained as deputy chief minister, had his former portfolio of public works replaced with additional ones like as rural development, food processing, public businesses, and national integration.

Former bureaucrat AK Sharma, who worked under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Gujarat and Delhi, has been appointed as a cabinet minister for urban development and electricity.

Shrikant Sharma was the electricity minister in Adityanath’s first cabinet, while Ashutosh Tandon ‘Gopal’ was in charge of urban development. Both haven’t found a seat this time around, however Shrikant is running for state BJP leader.

Sharma was involved in numerous of Modi’s favourite projects in Gujarat, including organising the ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit, and his nomination as urban development minister was intended to exploit his planning and inventiveness, according to a BJP senior acquainted with the allocation process.

Sanjay Nishad, the head of the Nishad party, has been appointed as fisheries minister, while Ashish Patel, the spouse of Apna Dal (Sonelal) leader and Union minister Anupriya Patel, has been appointed as technical education minister. Ashish, a civil engineer and former executive engineer of UP Jal Nigam, is a former executive engineer of UP Jal Nigam.

“Many departments have been delegated to specialised ministers.” For example, the minister of technical education is an engineer, the minister of fisheries represents the community, and the minister of urban development is a successful bureaucrat. “The health ministry to deputy CM Brajesh Pathak could be seen as an acknowledgement of the work he did in Covid times, getting admissions, beds, and oxygen cylinders, and the rural department to Keshav Maurya could be seen as a decision with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” political analyst AP Tiwari said.

While Suresh Khanna, a nine-term member, held his ministries of finance and legislative affairs, agriculture was retained by five-term MLA Surya Pratap Shahi. Swatantra Dev, the UP BJP president and an OBC politician, has been appointed Jal Shakti and flood control minister. Baby Rani Maurya, a Jatav Dalit, was assigned the portfolio of women’s welfare and child development.

Jitin Prasada, a former Union minister, will be the new PWD minister. Yogendra Upadhaya has been appointed as minister of higher education, while Nand Gopal ‘Nandi,’ who served as minister of minorities in the previous Yogi administration, has been handed crucial ministries of industrial development, export promotion, NRIs, and investments.

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, a Jat politician, kept the Panchayati Raj post, while Rakesh Sachan was appointed minister for MSMEs and khadi. Anil Rajbhar was appointed by the Labour Ministry.

Asim Arun, the former head of the anti-terrorist unit, has been appointed as the next social welfare minister. Sandeep Singh, the grandson of former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh, has been appointed as the basic education minister, while Gulab Devi has been appointed as the secondary education minister.

Dharamvir Prajapati will be the minister in charge of jails and home guards, while Narendra Kashyap will be in charge of backward welfare. Arun Kumar Saxena has been appointed as the new Forest Minister, while Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ has been appointed as the Ayush Minister.