Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav was full of criticism of Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government and its handling of the rape cases that have come to light from a government-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav has served as Deputy CM in Bihar and is currently the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday launched a full-scale attack on ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU) government in Bihar accusing it of letting rapes happen under its nose in a government shelter and aiding the prime accused in the matter. He said that Nitish Kumar-led JDU rule in the state is no less than ‘Ravana Raj’ where Draupadi is being harassed by Duryodhana and Sita is being abducted by Ravana. Tejashwi Yadav also condemned the law and order situation in Bihar under Nitish Kumar government.

After the medical examination of 42 girls living in a government shelter home in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, at least 34 of them were found to be victims of months of sexual assault. The report of rampant rapes in the shelter home came to light when Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences interviewed several inmates of the state-run home and submitted the report.

While speaking to media on Saturday, a furious Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, slammed the law and order situation in Bihar saying “Yahan toh Draupadi ka cheerharan ho raha hai, Duryodhana kar raha hai. Sita maiya ka apharan Ravana kar raha hai. Yahan toh Rakshas Raj kaayam ho gaya hai. Ravana aur Duryodhana ki sarkar chal rahi hai.”

After the rapes came to light, 10 of the 11 accused were arrested and the case was handed over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The non-governmental organisation which was running the shelter home has been blacklisted and all the inmates have been moved to other shelters in the district.

However, Tejashwi Yadav condemned the state government’s handling of the matter. The RJD leader said that several drugs and things related to abortion were being used at the shelter home. “Still, the main suspect Brajesh Thakur is being protected by the government. When will he be arrested? Till when minor girls will be raped in the state?”

