Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has come up with a shocking report that revealed the reality of Indian politicians and millionaires. According to the report, Andhra Pradesh's Chandra Babu Naidu has emerged as the wealthiest CM, followed by Pema Khandu and Amarinder Singh. While, Tripura's Manik Sarkar, declared the lowest wealth followed by Mamata Banerjee.

Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has come up with a shocking report that revealed the reality of Indian politicians and millionaires. According to the report of ADR, around 35% chief ministers of India have criminal cases against them and 81% out of them are crorepatis. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of current chief ministers (CMs) in state assemblies and Union territories across the nation.

“Out of the all 31 chief ministers analysed from state assemblies and Union territories, 11 (35%) chief ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves,” the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report noted. Interestingly, as many as 25 CMs, or 81%, are crorepatis, with two of them having assets to the tune of over Rs 100 crore. The average assets of CMs are worth Rs 16.18 crore.

According to the report, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandra Babu Naidu has emerged as the wealthiest chief minister with declared assets worth over Rs 177 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh’s Pema Khandu (over Rs 129 crore) and Amarinder Singh of Punjab (over Rs 48 crore).

The CM with the lowest declared asset is Tripura’s Manik Sarkar with assets worth Rs 27 lakh, followed by West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 30 lakh) and Jammu and Kashmir’s Mehbooba Mufti (Rs 56 lakh). While in terms of Educational qualification, 10% of 31 chief ministers are 12th pass, 39% graduate, 32% graduate professional, 16% postgraduate and 3% doctorate.